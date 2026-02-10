Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_UN.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$25.24 million, or C$0.14 per share. This compares with C$76.14 million, or C$0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust reported adjusted earnings of C$53.66 million or C$0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to C$122.12 million from C$121.60 million last year.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$25.24 Mln. vs. C$76.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.14 vs. C$0.41 last year. -Revenue: C$122.12 Mln vs. C$121.60 Mln last year.

