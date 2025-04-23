Markets

Croda Q1 Sales Up 8%; Profit Before Tax In Line With Its Expectations

April 23, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Croda International (CRDA.L) reported first quarter Group sales of 442 million pounds, up 8% from prior year and up 9% at constant currency. The Group said overall, adjusted profit before tax in the first quarter was in line with its expectations.

Croda International said the Group's encouraging start to the year means that 2025 outlook is unchanged. The Group continues to expect to deliver 265 million pounds to 295 million pounds of adjusted profit before tax at constant currency.

Croda will report half year 2025 results on 29 July 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.