Croda Q1 Sales Up 8%; Profit Before Tax In Line With Its Expectations

(RTTNews) - Croda International (CRDA.L) reported first quarter Group sales of 442 million pounds, up 8% from prior year and up 9% at constant currency. The Group said overall, adjusted profit before tax in the first quarter was in line with its expectations.

Croda International said the Group's encouraging start to the year means that 2025 outlook is unchanged. The Group continues to expect to deliver 265 million pounds to 295 million pounds of adjusted profit before tax at constant currency.

Croda will report half year 2025 results on 29 July 2025.

