Croda pins life sciences unit growth on Pfizer deal, 2020 profit slides

March 2 (Reuters) - Specialty chemical company Croda CRDA.L said it expects a deal to supply additives for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to sustain growth in its life sciences business, as profit fell in 2020 due to a disappointing performance in its core personal care unit.

The British company said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to 300.6 million pounds ($417.23 million), from 322.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Croda's mainstay personal care division has suffered due to the pandemic as people staying at home purchased fewer cosmetic items, resulting in weaker demand for its products from customers such as L'Oreal OREP.PA.

"While continued COVID-19 restrictions make the near-term outlook for elements of our consumer care and performance technologies sectors difficult to predict, 2020 sales exit rates were encouraging with consumer and industrial end markets showing signs of recovery," the company said.

The weak performance of Croda's personal care unit was somewhat offset by record sales at its life sciences business, which has a five-year supply agreement with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech.

Profit from the life sciences unit jumped 20.8%, while personal care and performance technologies businesses recorded falls of 16% and 22.2%, respectively.

