Croda pins life sciences growth on Pfizer deal, 2020 profit slides

Specialty chemical company Croda said on Tuesday that it expects its deal to supply additives for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help support growth in its life sciences business, after reporting a drop in 2020 profit.

The British company, which counts Unilever Plc ULVR.L and Procter & Gamble Co PG.N among its customers, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to 300.6 million pounds ($417.23 million), from 322.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7205 pounds)

