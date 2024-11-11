News & Insights

Croda International Q3 Group Sales Rise; Confirms FY24 Outlook

November 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - Croda International PLC (CRDA.L), a British specialty chemicals company, reported Monday higher sales in its third quarter, in line with expectations.

The firm further maintained its fiscal 2024 outlook, still expecting Group adjusted profit before tax to be between 260 million pounds and 280 million pounds at constant currency.

For the quarter, group sales of 407 million pounds grew 5 percent from prior year's 387 million pounds. Sales increased 8 percent at constant currency. The company noted that overall Group results were in line with expectations benefitting from more stable volume demand in key markets and continuing cost control actions.

Consumer Care sales increased 5 percent year-over-year to 228 million pounds, driven by higher sales volumes as demand stabilised and ongoing customer regains were realised.

The sales growth was 3 percent in Life Sciences to 129 million pounds, and 14 percent in Industrial Specialties to 50 million pounds.

Croda will report financial results for full year 2024 on February 25.

