Croda International plc - ADR (COIHY) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 35.33

The average one-year price target for Croda International plc - ADR (OTC:COIHY) has been revised to 35.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 33.13 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.60 to a high of 44.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.34% from the latest reported closing price of 30.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Croda International plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIHY is 0.03%, an increase of 36.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 98K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHY by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.