Croda International plc - ADR (COIHY) Price Target Decreased by 10.02% to 43.18

The average one-year price target for Croda International plc - ADR (OTC:COIHY) has been revised to 43.18 / share. This is an decrease of 10.02% from the prior estimate of 47.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.73 to a high of 53.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.89% from the latest reported closing price of 37.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Croda International plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIHY is 0.02%, a decrease of 74.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.26% to 109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIHY by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 8K shares.

Copeland Capital Management holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHY by 52.84% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

