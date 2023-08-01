Croda International (LSE:CRDA) Price Target Decreased by 6.37% to 6,649.13

The average one-year price target for Croda International (LSE:CRDA) has been revised to 6,649.12 / share. This is an decrease of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 7,101.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,656.00 to a high of 8,190.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.89% from the latest reported closing price of 5,890.00 / share.

Croda International Maintains 1.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Croda International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDA is 0.31%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 19,795K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,838K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 3.27% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,800K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 5.36% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,478K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 6.42% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,187K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDA by 5.88% over the last quarter.

See all Croda International regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.