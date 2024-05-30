Croda International Insiders Trade Shares

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.

Croda International PLC has disclosed transactions by management personnel, including Company Secretary Thomas Michael Brophy and his associate Sarah Elizabeth Brophy, involving the sale and purchase of ordinary shares. The transactions took place on May 29, 2024, with the details of prices and volumes publicly shared, indicating active trading by key insiders of the company.

