Croda International Director Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.
Croda International’s Non-Executive Director, Ian Alan Bull, has purchased 600 shares at a price of £34.9476 each, totaling £20,968.56. This transaction, completed on November 20, 2024, underlines Bull’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it an intriguing development for investors in the stock market.
