Croda annual profit jumps on higher life sciences sales

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British speciality chemicals group Croda reported a 48% jump in annual profit on Tuesday, helped by strong growth in its life sciences division and a rebound in demand for cosmetics, which propped up its personal-care unit.

March 1 (Reuters) - British speciality chemicals group Croda CRDA.L reported a 48% jump in annual profit on Tuesday, helped by strong growth in its life sciences division and a rebound in demand for cosmetics, which propped up its personal-care unit.

The company, which counts Unilever and Procter & Gamble among its customers, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 445.2 million pounds ($598 million), from 300.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7445 pounds)

