Crocs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CROX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Crocs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,208, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $250,302.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $155.0 for Crocs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Crocs stands at 873.14, with a total volume reaching 470.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Crocs, situated within the strike price corridor from $145.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.9 $18.6 $18.75 $150.00 $62.0K 918 1 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $9.4 $9.0 $9.12 $150.00 $45.5K 3.0K 38 CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.8 $6.4 $6.59 $155.00 $32.9K 1.0K 65 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.0 $14.5 $14.6 $150.00 $29.2K 163 21 CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $12.9 $12.2 $12.57 $145.00 $28.9K 666 2

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 365,507, the price of CROX is up by 1.27%, reaching $155.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Expert Opinions on Crocs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $159.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Crocs, targeting a price of $169. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Crocs, targeting a price of $170. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $154. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Crocs with a target price of $148. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $158.

