Crocs Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Crocs. Our analysis of options history for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $165,936, and 5 were calls, valued at $198,850.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $115.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Crocs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Crocs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.6 $19.9 $20.1 $115.00 $90.4K 378 60 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.3 $16.3 $16.4 $100.00 $57.4K 300 60 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $75.00 $44.4K 30 1.2K CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $97.50 $40.2K 112 6 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $6.1 $5.8 $6.1 $94.00 $39.6K 413 65

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

In light of the recent options history for Crocs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Crocs With a trading volume of 880,143, the price of CROX is down by -0.99%, reaching $94.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Crocs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Crocs with a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Crocs with a target price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

