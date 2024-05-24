Crocs Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Crocs.

Looking at options history for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $183,161 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $480,642.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $155.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Crocs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Crocs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.7 $16.7 $17.7 $130.00 $106.2K 764 0 CROX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $150.00 $75.0K 2.7K 869 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.7 $3.3 $3.55 $150.00 $53.2K 2.7K 161 CROX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.8 $3.6 $3.8 $152.50 $49.7K 13 232 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.6 $4.3 $4.6 $150.00 $46.1K 2.7K 419

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Crocs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Crocs With a trading volume of 978,160, the price of CROX is up by 5.15%, reaching $149.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What The Experts Say On Crocs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $159.8.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $169. An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $154. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $158. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Crocs, targeting a price of $170. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

