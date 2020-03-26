Crocs To Give Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers

(RTTNews) - Crocs, Inc. has launched a new program that offers free shoes to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The company will give up to 10,000 pairs of shoes a day under 'a Free Pair for Healthcare' program.

The casual footwear maker said that healthcare workers across the U.S. will have the opportunity to get a free pair of shoes while supplies last. They can choose from select Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles, with free shipping.

"Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families," said Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees.

Rees added that Crocs is immediately prepared to fulfill and ship up to 10,000 pairs per day to the healthcare workers. The duration of the giveaway will depend on the company's level of inventory and the amount of requests it receives.

In addition to the free online requests for individual healthcare workers, Crocs said it will donate up to 100,000 pairs of shoes that will be distributed across several select healthcare facilities and organizations.

Currently, the program includes Jobs Ohio and the Dayton Area Hospital Association to distribute a large donation through the local Ohio health systems.

Crocs is also distributing the shoes to St. Anthony North Health Campus in Denver, Colorado; Atlantic Health System which will distribute across multiple facilities within its network, including Morristown Medical Center; and the SONSIEL organization in partnership with its SHARE initiative.

Crocs said it has not confirmed a total donation amount, but will work hard to serve as many as possible every day during the crisis. The website will open for requests at approximately 12 p.m. ET daily, and will remain open until that day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

In mid-March, Crocs said it will temporarily close all of its company-operated retail stores in North America in response to the escalating global coronavirus pandemic. The store closures are effective March 17 through March 27.

