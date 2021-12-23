Crocs To Acquire HEYDUDE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Crocs, Inc. (CROX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HEYDUDE, a casual footwear brand, for $2.5 billion. Upon completion, HEYDUDE will operate as a standalone division. The purchase price will be funded by $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares issued to Rosano, HEYDUDE founder. Alessandro Rosano will continue to lead the product development as Strategic Advisor and Creative Director.

Rick Blackshaw was hired to join HEYDUDE as Executive Vice President and Brand President. Blackshaw most recently served as the CEO at CCM Hockey. Blackshaw will be a member of the Crocs Executive Leadership Team.

Crocs expects HEYDUDE to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, operating margins and earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.