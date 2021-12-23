Commodities
CROX

Crocs to acquire footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 bln

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Crocs Inc said on Thursday it would buy privately-owned casual footwear label Heydude for $2.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Adds details on deal, shares

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc CROX.O said on Thursday it would buy privately-owned casual footwear label Heydude for $2.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Shares of Colorado-based Crocs fell nearly 3% in premarket trade.

The rubber clogs maker said the deal would be funded by $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares issued to Heydude founder and Chief Executive Alessandro Rosano.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, following which Heydude will operate as a standalone division, Crocs added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CROX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular