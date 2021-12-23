Crocs to acquire footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 bln

Adds details on deal, shares

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc CROX.O said on Thursday it would buy privately-owned casual footwear label Heydude for $2.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Shares of Colorado-based Crocs fell nearly 3% in premarket trade.

The rubber clogs maker said the deal would be funded by $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares issued to Heydude founder and Chief Executive Alessandro Rosano.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, following which Heydude will operate as a standalone division, Crocs added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

