Crocs Stock Trades at a Bargain: Is It Time to Buy or Step Back?

Crocs, Inc. CROX is currently trading at a compelling discount relative to the industry and the broader market. CROX stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.50X, significantly lower than the industry’s average of 20.17X.

While the low P/E may appear attractive to value-oriented investors, it also signals caution, possibly due to slowing growth, post-pandemic normalization or concerns around brand strength. Shares of CROX have lost 9% year to date, while the Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 have posted gains of 7.5% and 2.9%, respectively. However, CROX has outperformed its industry, which has seen a steeper decline of 26.5% over the same period.

Closing yesterday’s trading session at $98.64, CROX stands about 34.7% below its 52-week high of $151.1. The stock also trades below its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling continued downward momentum. This technical setup reflects cautious investor sentiment and a lack of near-term catalysts.

Crocs’ Strong Fundamentals Amid Challenges

Crocs continues to demonstrate resilience through solid consumer demand across its diverse brand portfolio. The company has seen consistent growth, with key contributions from both its clogs and sandals categories. The iconic Classic Clog remains a strong performer, complemented by established lines like Echo and newer introductions such as InMotion. Crocs is also expanding its offerings beyond clogs, focusing on products suited for new wearing occasions to drive broader appeal.



The sandals category has become a standout, delivering impressive market share gains. Within this segment, the Style Sandals lineup has shown strength, outperforming even the core clogs business. Franchises like Getaway, Brooklyn and Miami are driving momentum, supported by strong sell-through rates across the board. Management views the sandals category as a gateway to attracting new consumers and strengthening brand reach globally.



Crocs’ focus on innovation, global expansion and direct-to-consumer strength positions it well for long-term growth. As the company continues to diversify its product mix and broaden its consumer base, it remains a compelling player in the footwear space. International performance continues to be a strong growth engine for Crocs. In the first quarter of 2025, the company saw double-digit growth in global markets, with China standing out as a key contributor.



A major drag on Crocs' performance is the underwhelming results from its HEYDUDE brand, which saw first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues fall nearly 10% year over year. The drop was caused by weak wholesale sales, offsetting modest DTC growth. HEYDUDE’s reliance on China-based sourcing also makes it especially vulnerable to upcoming tariffs, which management warns will begin squeezing gross margins in the fiscal second quarter, with a deeper impact expected in the second half.

How Should You Approach CROX Stock?

Crocs stock looks attractively valued, but much of that is due to its sharp price decline in 2025. The company is making progress through strong brand innovation, expansion in international markets and continued consumer demand for both clogs and sandals. However, the underwhelming performance of the HEYDUDE brand, rising SG&A expenses and macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly tariffs, pose significant risks to profitability, hurting investor confidence. Those already holding CROX may consider staying invested, driven by its long-term potential. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

