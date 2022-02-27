Crocs Stock To Rise After a 21% Fall Last Week?

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), a company designing, manufacturing, and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Crocs brand, has declined 21% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands near $80. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a 5% decline during the same period. The stock fell sharply despite a standout fourth quarter as it likely failed to meet Wall Street’s very high expectations. Crocs’ revenue was up 43% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $587 million in Q4 2021. Its direct-to-consumer sales were up 45% y-o-y and wholesale revenue rose 40%. In fact, the retailer’s gross margin was up 770 bps from a year ago to 63.7%, and the adjusted operating margin was 28.6% vs. 21.1% a year ago. Overall, Crocs’ broader results featured 65% higher revenue for the full year 2021 and an increase of 7 percentage points in gross profit margin, to 62% of sales.

However, Crocs is projecting the sales gain to slow down to 20% for the full year 2022. And, some investors might be taking it as a low point in the report. To add to this, the management projected that the profitability will decline as the company pays up for things like air freight as it works to overcome supply chain and inventory challenges. These pressures will be particularly strong in Q1, and will only show modest sales and earnings gains for the quarter. The company guided for Crocs’ revenues to range between $605 to $630 million and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 22% for Q1 2022. Further, the retailer also plans to prioritize repayments of debt, including debt incurred to finance a portion of the Hey Dude acquisition, and thus suspended its buyback program until the gross leverage ratio falls under 2.0x. Crocs acquired the casual footwear brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion in December 2021 – funded by $2 billion in cash and $450 million in the company’s shares.

Now, is CROX stock poised to decline further in the short term? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 58% chance of a rise in CROX stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Crocs Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of rising’ using last 10 year data

[1] Returns of -21% or lower over five-day period on 27 occasions out of 2516 (1%); Stock rose in the next five days in 13 of these 27 instances (48%)

[2] Returns of -23% or lower over ten-day period on 39 occasions out of 2516 (2%); Stock rose in the next ten days in 23 of these 39 instances (59%)

[3] Returns of -25% or lower over twenty-one-day period on 59 occasions out of 2516 (2%); Stock rose in the next twenty-one days in 34 of these 59 instances (58%)

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CROX Return -22% -38% 1063% S&P 500 Return -6% -11% 89% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -5% -14% 239%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/24/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

