Crocs Shares: A Story of Big Demand

Crocs Shares Attract Big Money

So, what’s Big Money? Said simply, that’s when a stock pushes higher alongside chunky volumes. It’s indicative of institutions betting on the shares.

Smart money managers are always looking for the next growth stock. CROX has many fundamental qualities that are attracting attention.

But how the shares have been trading points to strong investor appetite. Unusual accumulation signals have helped buoy the shares.

Each green bar signals big trading volumes as the stock ramped in price:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Over the last 6 months, the shares attracted multiple unusual buy signals. Demand for the stock has been high. Those repeated green bars could mean more upside is ahead.

Now, let’s check out the fundamental action grabbing my attention:

Crocs Fundamental Analysis

Next, it’s a good idea to check under the hood. Meaning, I want to make sure the fundamental story is supportive too. As you can see, CROX grew sales on a 1-year basis. The firm is expected to grow EPS at a healthy clip too. Take a look:

1-year sales growth rate (+53.7%)

1-year estimated EPS growth rate (+13.9%)

Source: FactSet

Marrying strong fundamentals with technically superior stocks is a winning recipe over the long-term.

This screening process is how we uncover many top-ranked stocks at my research firm, MAPsignals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

Follow the Big Money.

Crocs Price Prediction

The CROX rally could have further to go if sales and earnings keep pace with expectations. Healthy buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Shares could be positioned for further upside.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in CROX at the time of publication.

