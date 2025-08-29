Crocs Says Patraic Reagan To Replace Susan Healy As CFOl Confirms Q3 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Friday said it has appointed Patraic Reagan as its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective September 22.

Reagan succeeds Susan Healy whose resignation on August 28, will have immediate effect.

Reagan has over 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience at leading consumer companies and was most recently CFO of SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company.

Additionally, Crocs has confirmed its third quarter outlook.

