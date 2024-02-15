News & Insights

Markets
CROX

Crocs Q4 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Sees Annual Earnings Above View; Stock Up In Pre-market-Update

February 15, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $253.59 million, or $4.16 per share. This compares with $137.74 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.17 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $960.10 million from $945.16 million last year.

Outlook:

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $12.05 to $12.50. Revenue for the year is expected to grow 3 percent- 5 percent

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings of $11.87 per share on revenue growth of 4.20 percent.

Crocs shares are up more than 4 percent in pre-market trading. The stock had closed at $108.37, up 1.34 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $74.00 - $151.32 in the last 1 year.

Crocs Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $253.59 Mln. vs. $137.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.16 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q4): $960.10 Mln vs. $945.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: down 1.5% - up 0.5%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.