Crocs' Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What Surprise Awaits Investors?

Crocs, Inc. CROX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a drop of 0.2% from the prior-year figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share has risen a couple of cents in the past seven days to $4.32. The estimate indicates a rise of 2.1% from the year-ago period’s number.



The Broomfield, CO-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of CROX’s Results

Crocs’ quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from brand strength, consumer demand and the strength of its core product categories, including clogs and sandals. The company has consistently performed well in these segments, supported by effective pricing strategies and strong brand appeal. Its personalization engine, particularly the Jibbitz business, has also shown steady growth.



Additionally, Crocs' solid performance in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel and international division is expected to have further offered a boost. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s DTC and international revenues is currently pegged at $646 million and $546 million, respectively, showing corresponding increases of 10.4% and 8.8% from the year-ago period.



However, the company has been witnessing persistent softness in its HEYDUDE brand, which, coupled with a tough macroeconomic environment, is likely to have negatively impacted sales. Crocs’ HEYDUDE brand continues to face headwinds, with softness due to cautious U.S. consumer, elevated tariffs and wholesale channel pressures. The brand is navigating a prolonged reset in North America, marked by incremental inventory returns, wholesale cleanups and a pullback in performance marketing to improve profitability.



On its lastearnings call management had expected revenues to fall slightly year over year at currency rates as of April 27, 2026, with the Crocs brand up 1-3% and HEYDUDE down 14-12% from the second-quarter 2025 actuals. It had anticipated adjusted operating margin of 24.7% and adjusted earnings of $4.15-$4.35 per share. The consensus mark for the company’s HEYDUDE brand’s revenues is currently pegged at $167 million, indicating a decline of 12.1% from the year-ago period.

Crocs, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Crocs, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Crocs, Inc. Quote

What Our Zacks Model Unveils for Crocs

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Crocs this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Crocs currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.12% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

CROX’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Crocs offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to the historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6X, which is below the five-year high of 21.6X and the Textile - Apparel industry’s average of 15.7X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that Crocs’ shares have gained 29.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 5.1% growth.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



SharkNinja, Inc. SN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SN is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 13.5% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for SN’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, implying 12.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has dipped a penny in the past 30 days.



MGM Resorts International MGM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MGM is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating a 1.5% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 60 cents a share, implying a 24.1% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Cintas Corporation CTAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CTAS is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2027 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3 billion, indicating 9.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for CTAS first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.35 a share, implying a 12.5% increase from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.