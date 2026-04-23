Crocs' Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: What's in Store for the Stock?

Crocs, Inc. CROX is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $903.5 million, indicating a drop of 3.6% from the prior-year figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share has been stable in the past 30 days at $2.76. The estimate indicates a decline of 8% from the year-ago period’s number.

Crocs, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

The Broomfield, CO-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.3%.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of CROX’s Q1 Results

Crocs’ first-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect continued pressure from a cautious consumer environment, particularly in key markets where discretionary spending remains uneven. Soft traffic trends and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty are likely to affect demand visibility, especially for non-essential footwear categories. Management has previously highlighted that consumers remain value-focused, which could lead to moderated sell-through rates and increased promotional activity during the quarter. Such limitations are likely to have contributed to reduced sales and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.



Another likely headwind is the ongoing weakness in the HEYDUDE brand, which has faced demand normalization following earlier periods of rapid growth. The company has been working to rebalance inventories and reposition the brand, but elevated promotions and strategic resets may weigh on revenues and profitability in the near term. Continued efforts to streamline assortments and improve channel health could also temporarily limit top-line expansion in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the HEYDUDE brand’s revenues is pegged at $149 million for the quarter under review, indicating a decline of about 15% year over year.



Management, in its lastearnings call had projected first-quarter revenues to decline roughly 3-3.5% year over year at currency rates as of Feb. 9, 2026. Anticipated revenues at the Crocs brand are likely to be down roughly low-single-digits compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, while HEYDUDE brand revenues are projected to be down 15-18%. The Adjusted operating margin was forecast to be approximately 21.5% for the first quarter of 2026.



Nevertheless, the core Crocs brand is expected to remain a key growth driver, supported by strong global brand relevance and steady demand across international markets. Product innovation, new collaborations and expansion in sandals and personalization offerings have historically supported momentum in the flagship brand. Growth in direct-to-consumer channels and international regions is likely to provide resilience and partially offset softness in other segments.

What Our Model Unveils for Crocs

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Crocs this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Crocs currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

CROX’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Crocs offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to the historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82x, which is below the five-year high of 25.08x and the Textile - Apparel industry’s average of 18.56x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The recent market movements show that Crocs’ shares have gained 27.1% in the past six months against the industry's 0.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Carter's, Inc. CRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CRI is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $661.9 billion, indicating a 5.1% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for CRI’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $0.07 per share, implying an 83.4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CRI has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.3%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank of 1. MAR is likely to have registered growth in its top- and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.58 billion, indicating 5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MAR’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.59 a share, implying 11.6% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved up 0.8% over the past seven days.



Cimpress plc CMPR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CMPR is likely to have registered top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $861.8 billion, indicating a 9.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for CMPR’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pinned at 15 cents per share, implying a 145.5% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has fallen 11.8% over the past 30 days.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carter's, Inc. (CRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.