Stocks
CROX

Crocs Lifts 2020 Sales Outlook; Shares Spike 12%

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Crocs stock popped 12.3% on Monday after the casual footwear and accessories manufacturer raised its revenue guidance for 4Q and 2020 above analysts' expectations. The company expects to report 4Q results in late-February.

Crocs (CROX) projects 4Q revenue to increase about 55% year-over-year to between $407 million and $410 million. Analysts had been looking for $330 million. The 4Q revenue growth rate compares to the 20% to 30% forecasted in previous guidance.

As for 2020, the company anticipates sales to grow over 12%, almost double the growth rate of about 5% to 7% guided previously. Crocs expects to generate $1.381 billion to $1.384 billion in revenue in 2020, beating the Street estimates of $1.304 billion.

For 2021, Crocs sees its top-line to increasing by 20% to 25% versus 2020 levels. (See CROX stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Jan. 11, Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz ramped up the stock’s price target to $87 (16.1% upside potential) from $68 and maintained a Buy rating, after “CROX reported much-better-than-expected 4Q sales.” The analyst also raised his estimates for 4Q and 2021.

From the rest of the Street, the stock scores a bullish outlook with the analyst consensus of a Strong Buy based on 8 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $68.22 implies downside potential of about 9% to current levels. Shares have already gained 74.8% over the past year.

Related News:
Crocs Gains 8% On Upbeat 3Q Sales Outlook
Lululemon Sees 4Q Sales & Profit At High-End Guidance Range Driven By Holiday Demand
Abercrombie Soars 7% On Improved 4Q Sales Outlook

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CROX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular