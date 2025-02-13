News & Insights

Markets
CROX

Crocs Issues Q1 & FY25 Outlook

February 13, 2025 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crocs (CROX) said, for 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $12.70 to $13.15, and revenue growth of approximately 2% to 2.5%. For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.38 to $2.52, and revenues to be down approximately 3.5% year-over-year.

"For 2025, we are expecting another year of revenue growth, led by mid-single digit growth in the Crocs Brand. We are pleased by the early signs of progress we made for HEYDUDE during the fourth quarter and are taking a prudent approach to how we shape 2025 guidance for HEYDUDE as we focus on reigniting the brand," said Andrew Rees, CEO.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $6.36, increased 52.9% from $4.16, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.52, decreased 2.3% from $2.58. Consolidated revenues were $990 million, an increase of 3.1%, or 3.8% on a constant currency basis.

Shares of Crocs are up 17% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.