Crocs Issues Q1 & FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Crocs (CROX) said, for 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $12.70 to $13.15, and revenue growth of approximately 2% to 2.5%. For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.38 to $2.52, and revenues to be down approximately 3.5% year-over-year.

"For 2025, we are expecting another year of revenue growth, led by mid-single digit growth in the Crocs Brand. We are pleased by the early signs of progress we made for HEYDUDE during the fourth quarter and are taking a prudent approach to how we shape 2025 guidance for HEYDUDE as we focus on reigniting the brand," said Andrew Rees, CEO.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $6.36, increased 52.9% from $4.16, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.52, decreased 2.3% from $2.58. Consolidated revenues were $990 million, an increase of 3.1%, or 3.8% on a constant currency basis.

Shares of Crocs are up 17% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.