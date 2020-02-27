Crocs Issues Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Crocs, Inc. (CROX) said, for 2020, the company expects revenues to be up 8% to 12%. An operating margin of between 11% and 13% is estimated for the fiscal year 2020.

For the first-quarter, the company expects revenues to be between $305 and $325 million. Operating margin is anticipated to be between 9% and 12%, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income per share was $0.12, compared to a loss per share of $0.10, prior year. Fourth-quarter revenues were $263.0 million, up 21.8% year-on-year, or an increase of 22.7% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues grew 22.4%, e-commerce revenues grew 34.3%, and retail comparable store sales on a constant currency basis grew 16.0%.

