Crocs International Strength Shine: Can Asia Fuel Long-Term Expansion?

Crocs, Inc. CROX continues to see international markets emerge as a key growth engine, helping offset softness in certain domestic channels and supporting its long-term expansion strategy. The company’s global brand appeal, growing digital presence and localized marketing initiatives have enabled it to gain market share across several high-priority regions. Management remains particularly optimistic about opportunities in Asia, where consumer engagement and demand for new products continue to trend higher.



In first-quarter 2026, Crocs brand international revenues increased 7% year over year despite some disruption from the Middle East conflict. The company reported double-digit growth in key Tier 1 markets, including China, Japan and India. Overall enterprise revenues totaled $921 million, while Crocs brand revenues reached $767 million. Management noted that international sales are expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate this year, approaching the roughly 10% growth outlook discussed previously. Notably, Crocs expects international revenues to surpass North America revenues in 2026, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion journey.



China remains one of the company’s most promising growth markets. During the quarter, Crocs hosted its first-ever Super Brand Day on Douyin, generating stronger-than-expected results and driving consumer engagement through celebrity livestreaming events. The company also benefited from robust direct-to-consumer demand and strong digital traffic, reinforcing the effectiveness of its localized marketing strategy. Beyond China, growth in Japan was fueled by strong personalization trends, while India benefited from successful digital campaigns and celebrity partnerships.



Looking ahead, Crocs appears well positioned to sustain international momentum through product innovation, digital commerce expansion and strategic market investments. The company recently converted its Malaysia distributor business into a directly operated model, adding 21 productive retail stores and strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia. With strong consumer response across major international markets and significant white-space opportunities still available, China and the broader Asia-Pacific region could remain critical drivers of Crocs’ future growth trajectory.

The Zacks Rundown for CROX

Crocs’ shares have surged 61.5% in the past three months against the industry’s dip of 2.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CROX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90X, lower than the industry’s average 17.76X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates imply year-over-year growth of 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 EPS has remained stable in the past seven days.



CROX stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 4.5% and 25% from the year-ago reported figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.



Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing and distribution of outdoor, active and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Canada. At present, COLM flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.6% and 4.6% from the year-ago reported numbers. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.



Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGC’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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