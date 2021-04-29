Crocs, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 31%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 276% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, Crocs may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.4x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 22x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Crocs as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:CROX Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Crocs.

Is There Any Growth For Crocs?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Crocs' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 291%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.2% per year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 16% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Crocs is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Crocs' P/E

Crocs' stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Crocs' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Crocs that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Crocs. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

