Crocs Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $154.85 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $183.33 million, or $2.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.41 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.6% to $586.63 million from $411.51 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $154.85 Mln. vs. $183.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.00 -Revenue (Q4): $586.63 Mln vs. $411.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $605 to $630 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.