Crocs Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $183.33 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $19.91 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.00 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.5% to $411.51 million from $262.98 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $72.00 Mln. vs. $8.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $411.51 Mln vs. $262.98 Mln last year.

