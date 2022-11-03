Crocs Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $169.35 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $153.49 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.37 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.4% to $985.09 million from $625.92 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $169.35 Mln. vs. $153.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.72 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q3): $985.09 Mln vs. $625.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.95 - $10.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.455 to $3.520 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.