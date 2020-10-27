Crocs Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $61.89 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $35.68 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.52 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $361.74 million from $312.77 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $64.52 Mln. vs. $40.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $361.74 Mln vs. $312.77 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.