Crocs Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $35.68 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $6.52 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.21 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $312.77 million from $261.06 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $40.21 Mln. vs. $14.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $312.77 Mln vs. $261.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $245 - $255 Mln

