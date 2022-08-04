Crocs Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $160.32 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $318.95 million, or $4.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $201.35 million or $3.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.5% to $964.58 million from $640.77 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $160.32 Mln. vs. $318.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.58 vs. $4.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.66 -Revenue (Q2): $964.58 Mln vs. $640.77 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $915 to $955 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.395 to $3.505 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.