Crocs Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $199.80 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $177.03 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.97 million or $3.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.062 billion from $1.045 billion last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $199.80 Mln. vs. $177.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.36 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.062 Bln vs. $1.045 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.28 Full year EPS guidance: $12.82 to $12.90

