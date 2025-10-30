Crocs Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $145.81 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $199.80 million, or $3.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.44 million or $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $996.30 million from $1.06 billion last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145.81 Mln. vs. $199.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.70 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue: $996.30 Mln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.82 - $1.92

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.