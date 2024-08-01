News & Insights

Markets
CROX

Crocs Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $228.907 million, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $212.412 million, or $3.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.636 million or $4.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.111 billion from $1.072 billion last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $228.907 Mln. vs. $212.412 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.77 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.111 Bln vs. $1.072 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.10 Full year EPS guidance: $12.45 to $12.90

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.