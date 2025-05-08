Crocs Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $160.10 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $152.45 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.68 million or $3.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $937.33 million from $938.63 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $160.10 Mln. vs. $152.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $937.33 Mln vs. $938.63 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.