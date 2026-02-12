Crocs Guides Q1, FY26 Well Above Estimates; Shares Soar 14% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, casual footwear maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.67 to $2.77 per share on a revenue decline of about 5.5 to 3.5 percent at currency rates.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.53 per share on a revenue decline of 15.51 percent to $897.16 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.88 to $13.35 per share on revenues between down about 1 percent and up slightly at currency rates. The Street is looking for earnings of $11.92 per share on a revenue decline of 1.77 percent to $3.97 billion for the year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CROX is trading on the Nasdaq at $94.40, up $11.67 or 14.11 percent.

