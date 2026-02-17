Crocs Is On Fire -- Or Is It?

Key Points

Crocs posted better than expected Q4 2025 results, but the bar they had set with guidance was extremely low.

In 2026, management expects conditions to get slightly better, but there's no sign the HEYDUDE brand is making a long hoped for turnaround.

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) jumped last week after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 2025 results, but was there really a lot to get excited about? Sales are falling for both the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, and management didn't set high expectations for 2026. Management is buying back shares, but that may not be enough to push shares higher without some growth in the core business, which is what investors need to be keeping an eye on today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2026.

