Crocs Files Complaint With ITC Seeking Probe On Unlawfully Imported Shoes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Footware maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) announced Tuesday that it has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) seeking an investigation of unlawfully imported shoes into the United States in violation of its registered trademarks.

Crocs' registered trademarks protect the brand's iconic products and designs, which are widely recognized in the footwear industry.

In its ITC complaint, Crocs seeks to block the importation and subsequent sale of products into the U.S. that infringe on its trademark rights.

The relief sought by Crocs will apply to any importer of infringing products and protect the Crocs brand from those who seek to unfairly trade off of Crocs' success, in perpetuity.

This complaint follows a 2006 request filed by Crocs with the ITC relating to its design and utility patent rights for the Crocs Classic Clog.

This initial action resulted in the ITC issuing a general exclusion order barring the importation of product infringing its patent rights, the same relief that Crocs seeks in its current action with respect to its trademarks.

