Crocs Executive Vice Presidents Sells 12,000 Shares for $12 Million

A Crocs executive recently sold 12,145 shares directly for a transaction value of ~$1.22 million on Feb. 20, 2026.

This sale represented 8.48% of the executive's direct holdings prior to the transaction.

Anne Mehlman, Executive Vice President & Crocs Brand President at Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), reported the sale of 12,145 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $1.22 million on Feb. 20, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 12,145 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 131,112 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.12 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($100.06); post-transaction value based on Feb. 20, 2026 market close ($100.06).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Anne Mehlman’s recent open-market transactions?

The 12,145 shares sold exceeded the recent median sell transaction of 9,647 shares, based on two open-market sales since March 2024, with this transaction representing 8.48% of pre-trade direct holdings compared to the recent median of 6.62%.

The 12,145 shares sold exceeded the recent median sell transaction of 9,647 shares, based on two open-market sales since March 2024, with this transaction representing 8.48% of pre-trade direct holdings compared to the recent median of 6.62%. Were any options or derivative securities exercised or involved in this transaction?

No options or derivatives were exercised or disposed; all shares sold were directly held common stock, with no indirect or derivative participation reported.

No options or derivatives were exercised or disposed; all shares sold were directly held common stock, with no indirect or derivative participation reported. What is the impact on Anne Mehlman’s remaining ownership and capacity for future sales?

After this sale, Anne Mehlman retains 131,112 shares in direct ownership, equating to a post-transaction value of ~$13.12 million and leaving capacity for future transactions at approximately 88% of her early 2024 holdings.

After this sale, Anne Mehlman retains 131,112 shares in direct ownership, equating to a post-transaction value of ~$13.12 million and leaving capacity for future transactions at approximately 88% of her early 2024 holdings. What was the market context for this sale and how does it relate to Crocs’ recent performance?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $100.06 per share, while Crocs stock closed at $100.04 on Feb. 20, 2026, and the stock had returned (8.1%) over the past year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $90.71 Market capitalization $4.56B Revenue (TTM) $4.04B 1-year price change -13.55%

* Price and 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 28, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Crocs is a global leader in casual footwear, offering a diverse portfolio of footwear and accessories, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots, and shoe charms under the Crocs brand. Its customer base spans men, women, and children.

What this transaction means for investors

On Feb. 12, 2026, Crocs reported its Q4 FY 2025 earnings, during which revenue fell for the third consecutive quarter and net income fell approximately 71% year over year (YoY) from the previous quarter. And for the first time in at least five fiscal years, the company had a YoY decline in annual revenue.

One of the few positives from the earnings is that, even as sales in North America and for its HEYDUDE subsidiary fell, international sales grew, especially in Japan, China, India, Germany, and France. The footwear company has been focused on international expansion, and it seems to be paying off so far.

Nonetheless, Crocs is affected by tariffs on imports, and even though the Supreme Court recently struck down additional proposed tariffs, operational costs may still be an issue, especially for North American imports. And with a less robust product range than other footwear companies, there are concerns about the longevity of Crocs’ stock performance. Investors should be cautious when considering CROX as an investment.

