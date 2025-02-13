CROCS Earnings Results: $CROX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CROCS ($CROX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $2.52 per share, beating estimates of $2.30 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $989,770,000, beating estimates of $981,980,448 by $7,789,552.

CROCS Insider Trading Activity

CROCS insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $252,221

SUSAN L. HEALY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $99,702

CROCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of CROCS stock to their portfolio, and 304 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

