Crocs Drives Growth on Brand Strength, DTC Expansion and Innovation

Crocs, Inc.’s CROX core strategy focuses on building a global and high-margin footwear brand. The company prioritizes maintaining brand strength by limiting excessive discounting, boosting pricing power and consistently strengthening its unique identity centered on comfort and casual style. Another key element of CROX’s strategy is the expansion of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) and digital channels.



The company follows a portfolio strategy by managing the Crocs brand and HEYDUDE brands. While Crocs remains the key growth engine, efforts are underway to stabilize HEYDUDE’s performance through operational adjustments and a strict focus on direct sales. Its HEYDUDE brand is undergoing a product evolution, with refreshed versions of its top sellers and entirely new styles aimed at attracting younger and more fashion-conscious consumers.



By combining creativity with deep consumer insights, Crocs is enhancing brand appeal and strengthening engagement across its direct-to-consumer channels, thereby positioning itself for sustained growth and increased market share. To support profitability, the company emphasizes cost control and operational efficiency. This includes optimizing inventory levels, reducing expenses and minimizing promotional activities to protect margins. The company is diversifying its supply chain to reduce risks associated with tariffs and overdependence on specific manufacturing regions. The company has identified $100 million of incremental gross cost savings, likely to benefit in 2026.



Product innovation and personalization remain central to Crocs’ success. The company continues to introduce new designs and product variations while promoting customization through Jibbitz charms, which encourages repeat purchases and deeper consumer engagement. On the innovation front, the company is refreshing its iconic silhouettes with updated materials, colors and comfort features, while introducing product lines in sandals, boots and seasonal footwear. For 2026, Crocs revenues are likely to be approximately flat to up 2% compared with 2025, driven by roughly 10% international growth, offset by decreases in North America.

CROX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Crocs’ shares have gained 9.8% in the past six months against the industry’s 7.4% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, CROX is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51X compared with the industry’s average of 17.16X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 7% and 8.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has moved south in the past 30 days.



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Crocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

More Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely, Ralph Lauren RL, Royal Caribbean RCL and Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB.



Ralph Lauren, a designer and distributor of premium lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories and footwear, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ralph Lauren has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 12.4% from the year-ago figure.



Royal Caribbean carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s current financial-year sales indicates an increase of 10.2% from the year-ago level.



Kontoor Brands, which is an apparel company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 9.2% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.