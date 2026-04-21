Crocs (CROX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $107.35, moving -3.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the footwear company have appreciated by 39.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $903.55 million, down 3.6% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.39 per share and a revenue of $4.06 billion, indicating changes of +7.03% and +0.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Crocs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.51, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.