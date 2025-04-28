Crocs (CROX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Crocs (CROX) standing at $96.23, reflecting a -1.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The footwear company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.51, marking a 16.89% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $909.58 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.03 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion, which would represent changes of -1.06% and +1.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Crocs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.07.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

