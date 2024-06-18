Crocs (CROX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX) ending at $159.42, denoting a -0.16% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The footwear company's stock has climbed by 14.61% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $3.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.23%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.1 billion, indicating a 2.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.66 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, indicating changes of +5.24% and +4.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crocs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Crocs boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.17, which means Crocs is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that CROX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

