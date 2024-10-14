Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Crocs (CROX) standing at $139.43, reflecting a -0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Shares of the footwear company have appreciated by 8.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.12, reflecting a 4% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.05 billion, showing a 0.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.88 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, indicating changes of +7.07% and +4.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% upward. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Crocs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.

Investors should also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

