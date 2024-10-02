Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Crocs (CROX) closed the most recent trading day at $140.80, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

The the stock of footwear company has risen by 1.22% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.93% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $3.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 0.15% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.9% and +4.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.2% upward. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.04.

It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.